Full Year 2020 Redrow PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 16, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

John F. Tutte - Redrow plc - Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Redrow's results presentation for the year ending June 2020. Sadly, we are unable to present as usual due to COVID-19 restrictions.



In this prerecorded presentation, we will follow our normal format. I will talk through the highlights, followed by Barbara covering the financial results. It will fall on Matthew, who took up the role of Group Chief Executive at the beginning of July, to run through the operating review and set out the group's future strategy and report on current trading. I will close with a summary and outlook for the business. There will be an opportunity for analysts to ask questions during the phone-in session we are hosting at 9:00 a.m. this morning.



Let me take you through the highlights on Slide 3. To say 2020 was an extraordinary year would be an understatement and certainly not what I had in mind when I announced my decision to retire next year. I had hoped to be reporting a seventh consecutive year of record results. Disappointingly, as a consequence of COVID-19, that is not