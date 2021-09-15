Full Year 2021 Redrow PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 15, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Matthew Brennan-Pratt - Redrow plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Redrow's full year results presentation. I hope you are all safe and well. Once again, we are remotely presenting our results in this prerecorded audio. Later today, we will publish on the Redrow plc website recording of the Q&A session with analysts. I will present an overview before Barb gets into the detail of the numbers within the financial review. I will then return to cover the operating review and outlook.



Starting with the overview. The group delivered a strong performance during the year. Total legal completions increased by 39% to 5,620 from 4,032 in the previous year with revenues increasing by 45% to GBP 1.94 billion. Our earnings per share was 73.7p compared with 32.9p in 2020, and we generated net cash of GBP 286 million.



Our proposed final dividend subject to shareholders' approval of 18.5p made 24.5p for the full year. No dividend was paid in 2020.



As announced in June 2020, we made a strategic decision to exit the