Full Year 2021 Redrow PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 15, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Matthew Brennan-Pratt - Redrow plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. I'm joined this morning with -- by Barbara Richmond, Group Finance Director; and John Tutte, our Chairman, on his last day. I'll start by summarizing the highlights of today's results, and we'll then take questions.



We are delighted to announce an excellent performance in 2021, with a strong recovery through the year, leaving Redrow well positioned for future growth. Completions were 39% ahead of 2020, and group revenue was up 45% at GBP 1.94 billion. We achieved a pretax profit of GBP 314 million, an increase of 124% on last year.



These positive numbers highlighted the strength of our strategy and demonstrate that we have the right product in the right place for the right price. We continue to focus on delivering our Heritage Collection Homes, which are perfectly aligned to changing customer demands post COVID as people look for more space in thriving communities.



Despite very difficult circumstances, I'm delighted to report, we have maintained high