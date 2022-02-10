Half Year 2022 Redrow PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Matthew Brennan-Pratt - Redrow plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Okay. We're all here? Yes? Okay. Right. Well, thought -- I suspect, you've all seen the presentation. However, I thought it would be useful if we just remind ourselves of a few of the key slides before we head into Q&A.



If we start with our financial overview. Clearly, we increased our profits by 17% to GBP 203 million, and this was achieved with an operating margin of 19.5% for the first 6 months, and we expect a similar margin for the second half.



The value of our first half reservations was GBP 884 million, which is an increase of 6% on the same period last year. And as a result of our strong performance, I'm pleased to say the Board has declared interim dividends of 10p, which is up 67% from the previous year.



If we go to the strategic overview on the slide. Clearly, what we've done is demonstrated the successful strategy of Redrow, with a product range, which absolutely perfectly meets people's needs and customers' needs at this precise moment.



It's clear that