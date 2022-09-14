Full Year 2022 Redrow PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 14, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Matthew Brennan-Pratt - Redrow plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Redrow's full year results presentation. So -- but in first half, everyone at Redrow would like to express their deep sadness at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who dedicated their lives to the service of their country. Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal family as they agree their immense loss.



Moving on to today's presentation. I'm sure you don't need any introductions, but I'm Matthew Pratt, Group Chief Executive and as you can see, Barbara, as ever our Group Finance Director. I'm very pleased to say that 2022's Redrow's underlying profits have returned to record levels we achieved in 2019 prior to COVID-19.



At the same time, we have grown the business whilst continuing to evolve our successful strategy based on our market-leading heritage collection and prime locations. Redrow's disciplined approach in delivering its proven strategy and effectively managing both higher price and build cost inflation has underpinned these