Half Year 2023 Redrow PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Matthew Brennan-Pratt - Redrow plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Thank you for joining us today. I'm sure most of you in the room know myself and Barbara very well, but for those that are on the webcast, my name is Matthew Pratt. I'm the CEO of Redrow. As always, I'm joined by Barbara Richmond, our Group Finance Director. I'll start by giving a short summary of our half year results before taking your questions.



In the first half, we delivered revenue similar to the record first half of last year at GBP 1.03 billion and profit before tax of GBP 198 million. We experienced a positive start to the second half trading with lucrative private reservation volumes per outlet per week in the first 5 weeks of the second half at 0.51.



Redrow's proven business model has played an important role during a time of significant political and economic uncertainty. We have award-winning homes and places, a strong forward order book and land acquired in the last few years at good margins. And while 2023 will be a challenging year as the market resets, early indications