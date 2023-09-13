Full Year 2023 Redrow PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 13, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Matthew Brennan-Pratt - Redrow plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Welcome, everyone. I'm Matthew Pratt, Chief Executive at Redrow. I'm joined by our Group Financial Director, Barbara Richmond. In challenging circumstances with continued economic and political headwinds, I'm pleased to report the group has delivered another strong set of results.



Today's session will follow the usual format. I'll open a close presentation for the overview and then the operation review and Barbara will cover the financials.



So firstly, turning to the overview. During the year end, we have taken several important strategic decisions to maximize sustainable value for our stakeholders while delivering revenue of GBP 2.127 billion compared with GBP 2.14 billion in 2022. Profit before tax was GBP 395 million, assisted by our highly differentiated products and places and tight cost control. This was also supported by higher average selling price embedded within the opening order book as we talk about it on a positive market at the time. This has delivered an earnings per share