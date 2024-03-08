Director James Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of Gartner Inc (IT)

On February 27, 2024, Director James Smith executed a sale of 10,000 shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT), according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at a stock price of $459.68 per share, which resulted in a total sale value of $4,596,800.

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) is a leading research and advisory company that provides insights, advice, and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and support, legal and compliance, marketing, sales, and supply chain functions across the world.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 80,968 shares of Gartner Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the past year indicates a total of 48 insider sells and no insider buys.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Gartner Inc had a market capitalization of $36.298 billion, with the stock trading at $459.68. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 42.09, which is above both the industry median of 27.88 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.2, with a GF Value of $382.69, suggesting that Gartner Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation analysis.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

