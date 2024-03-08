T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS), a leading provider of wireless communication services, has recently seen a significant insider sell by its President and CEO, G Sievert. According to a SEC Filing dated February 28, 2024, the insider has sold 40,000 shares of the company. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 256,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at T-Mobile US Inc, with a total of 42 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the same timeframe. On the date of the sale, shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $163.75, valuing the company at a market cap of $193.815 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 23.56, which is above the industry median of 16.405 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $144.08, indicates that T-Mobile US Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sell transaction may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation. However, it is important to note that insider selling can occur for various reasons and may not necessarily reflect a negative outlook on the company's future prospects.

