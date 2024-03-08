David Sponsel, Executive Vice President of Sales at Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC, Financial), has sold 32,365 shares of the company on February 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $15.19 per share, resulting in a total value of $491,394.35.

Alphatec Holdings Inc is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, and advancement of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The company's product portfolio includes solutions for the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine, as well as minimally invasive surgery.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 166,705 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of sales by the insider over the specified period.

The insider transaction history for Alphatec Holdings Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There have been 5 insider buys and 33 insider sells during this timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc were trading at $15.19, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.83 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.84, with a GuruFocus Value of $18.08, indicating that Alphatec Holdings Inc is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

