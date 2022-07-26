Q2 2022 Hawaiian Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Jay Schaefer, Vice President and Treasurer. Please go ahead, sir.



John F. Schaefer - Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. - VP & Treasurer



Thank you, Maria. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Hawaiian Holdings second quarter 2022 results conference call. Here with me in Honolulu are Peter Ingram, President and Chief Executive Officer; Brent Overbeek, Chief Revenue Officer; and Shannon Okinaka, Chief Financial Officer. Peter will provide an overview of our performance, Brent will discuss revenue, and Shannon will discuss costs on the balance sheet. At the end of the prepared remarks, we will open the call up for questions.



By now, everyone should have access to the press release that went out at about 4:00 Eastern Time today. If you have not received the release, it's available on the Investor Relations page of our