Q4 2023 Illumina Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Sallilyn Schwartz - Illumina, Inc. - VP of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to our earnings call for the fourth quarter and year-end 2023. During the call today, we will review the financial results we released after the close of market and offer commentary on our commercial and regulatory activity, after which we will host a question-and-answer session. Our earnings release can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at illumina.com.



Participating for Illumina today will be Jacob Thaysen, Chief Executive Officer; and Joydeep Goswami, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer. Jacob will provide an update on the state of Illumina's business, and Joydeep will review our financial results, which include GRAIL. As a