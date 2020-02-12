Half Year 2020 IPH Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the IPH Limited Half Year Results to 31 December 2019 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Dr. Andrew Blattman, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.



Andrew Blattman - IPH Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Many thanks. Good morning, and welcome to the IPH Limited results presentation for the half year ended 31 December 2019. My name is Andrew Blattman, the CEO of IPH; and with me today is John Wadley, our CFO. John and I will provide details on our half year result.



Firstly, I'd like to thank you all for joining us for today's presentation and, of course, for your continuing interest in IPH. Before I begin the formal presentation, I would like to acknowledge and thank the IPH executive team and Board for their support and, of course, all our business units for delivering a strong result for the half. I would also take this opportunity to add a warm welcome and thanks to the former Xenith business units as we report their first result under IPH.



