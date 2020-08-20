Full Year 2020 IPH Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / 12:01AM GMT

welcome to the IPH FY '20 Results Investor Conference Call.



Andrew Blattman - IPH Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thanks, Ashley. Good morning, and welcome to the IPH results presentation for the year ended 30 June 2020. As Ashley has indicated, my name is Andrew Blattman, I'm the CEO of IPH, and with me today is my colleague, John Wadley, our CFO. Thank you all for joining us for today's presentation and, of course, for your continuing interest in IPH. Today, John and I will provide details on our full year results.



Before I begin our formal presentation, I would like to acknowledge and thank the IPH executive team and our Board for their support, and of course, all of our people across our business units for their contribution throughout the year. Our business has been somewhat disrupted by COVID-19, particularly in the last quarter, although thankfully, not to the extent of many other organizations. Our