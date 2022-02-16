Half Year 2022 IPH Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Andrew Blattman - IPH Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the IPH results presentation for the half year ended 31 December 2021. My name is Andrew Blattman, I'm the CEO of IPH. With me today is John Wadley, our CFO. As always, thank you all for joining us for today's presentation and for your continuing interest in IPH.



Before commencing the formal presentation, I would like to acknowledge and thank the IPH executive team and Board for their support and, of course, all of our people across the group for their ongoing contribution during the half. We've delivered another strong result. And as you will see, the result demonstrates the benefits we can derive from liberty on our network and integration with our Australian business footprint. This good result is a testament to the efforts of all of our