IPH Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Peter Warne -



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2022 IPH Annual General Meeting. I am Peter Warne, Chairman of the company, and I'll be chairing the meeting today. It's terrific to be able to host this year's Annual General Meeting in person and I thank those shareholders here in the room. I'd also, like, to welcome those of you who are listening to us online.



As is required by the Corporations Act, I will be calling a poll on each of the resolutions. It's now past 10:30 a.m. and as there is a quorum present, I declare the meeting open. I also declare the polls open. Before we commence, I'd like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, the traditional owners of the land where we are meeting today and pass -- and pay my respects to the elders past, present and emerging.



I'd like to take this opportunity to introduce you to the members of your Board of Directors, senior executives and our auditors. We have on the table in front of you, John Atkin, Robin Low, Jingmin Qian and Vicki Carter, our nonexecutive directors; our CEO and Managing Director, Dr. Andrew