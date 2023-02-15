Half Year 2023 IPH Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by and welcome to the IPH Limited H1 FY '23 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Dr. Andrew Blattman, CEO. Please go ahead.



Andrew Blattman - IPH Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Many thanks, Anthony. And good morning and welcome to the IPH results presentation for the half year ended December 31, 2022. My name is Andrew Blattman, I'm the CEO of IPH; and with me today is John Wadley, our CFO. Thank you all for joining us for today's presentation and for your continuing interest in IPH.



Before commencing the formal presentation, I would like to acknowledge and thank the IPH executive team and board for their support in the half and of course, all of our people across the group for their ongoing contribution during that period. I also want to particularly acknowledge and welcome our team in Canada as this is our first financial result with Smart & Biggar, now part of the IPH Group, great to have you on board and thank you for your terrific contribution.



