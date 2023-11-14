IPH Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Peter Hastings Warne - IPH Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the IPH Limited Annual General Meeting for 2023. I am Peter Warne, the Chairman of the company, and I'll be chairing the meeting today. I would like to welcome those shareholders that are here in the room today, and I'd also like to welcome those of you who are watching us online.



As is required by the Corporations Act, I will be calling a poll for each of the resolutions that we're voting on today. It is now past 10:30 a.m., and as there is a quorum present, I declare the meeting open. I also declare the polls open.



I acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation on the lands where we are meeting today. I pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging and celebrate the diversity of the Aboriginal peoples and their ongoing culture and connections to the lands and waters of New South Wales. We also acknowledge the traditional custodians of the various lands on which our online participants are working from today and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people