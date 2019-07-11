Q2 2019 Avanza Bank Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 11, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Avanza interim report for January to June 2019. Today, I am pleased to present Rikard Josefson, CEO; and Birgitta Hagenfeldt, CFO. (Operator Instructions) Rikard, please begin.



Rikard Josefson - Avanza Bank Holding AB(publ)-CEO



Okay. Thank you very much. This is Rikard. As previously said, I'm the CEO of Avanza. And I'm here with Birgitta Hagenfeldt, who will take you through the financials. After that, I will give an update on the business side of Avanza at the moment.



So if we move to Slide #2, I think we can see a quarter where strong innovation, we had good customer growth and very nice outcome in external surveys. Some pieces, what we have done during the quarter, is that we have launched a new fund site, better overview, better user experience. We have better comparison with different funds. We also launched Trackers together with Morgan Stanley, which is a substitute for our U.S. ETFs that we no longer can offer due to MiFID II reasons. And we also have offered more European