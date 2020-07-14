Jul 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Avanza Bank Holding Interim Report January to June 2020. (Operator Instructions)
Today, I'm pleased to present Rikard Josefson, CEO; and Birgitta Hagenfeldt, CFO. Please begin with your meeting.
Rikard Josefson - Avanza Bank Holding AB(publ)-CEO
Okay. Thank you for joining in, everybody. This is Rikard Josefson speaking. I will start with a business update, and then I will turn to Birgitta for the numbers. I would like to start to express that I hope you all are well and your families are well in this turbulent time. I think I said that the last quarter, but nothing much has changed in respect to that.
If you go to the first slide, #2, of course, the second quarter continued with a very good customer increase. We added 53,000 new customers during the quarter. And to get a perspective on that, that means that we have added the same amount of new customers for the first 6 months as we did for the full year in 2019, and quarter-by-quarter, we have 68%. Looking at the type of customers we
Q2 2020 Avanza Bank Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...