Q2 2020 Avanza Bank Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Rikard Josefson - Avanza Bank Holding AB(publ)-CEO



Okay. Thank you for joining in, everybody. This is Rikard Josefson speaking. I will start with a business update, and then I will turn to Birgitta for the numbers. I would like to start to express that I hope you all are well and your families are well in this turbulent time. I think I said that the last quarter, but nothing much has changed in respect to that.



If you go to the first slide, #2, of course, the second quarter continued with a very good customer increase. We added 53,000 new customers during the quarter. And to get a perspective on that, that means that we have added the same amount of new customers for the first 6 months as we did for the full year in 2019, and quarter-by-quarter, we have 68%. Looking at the type of customers we