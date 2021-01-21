Q4 2020 Avanza Bank Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 21, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Avanza Full Year Report 2020. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I'm pleased to present Rikard Josefson, CFO -- CEO, sorry; and Birgitta Hagenfeldt, CFO. Please go ahead with your meeting, Rikard.



Rikard Josefson - Avanza Bank Holding AB(publ)-CEO&MD



Okay. Thank you very much, and thank you all for listening in, and hope you are doing well in this testing time for the word. Today, I will hold a presentation, a business overview, as I usually do. Then Birgitta will give the financials. And then a new thing we added today is that Peter StrÃ¶mberg, who is our CIO, will give an overview of the status on the tech side of the company. This is due to the fact that we all experienced during the fall, a lot of questions from the investor community about technology questions, and then we thought it was going to be appropriate for Peter to give you a quick overview and how we look at the IT situation, so to speak, in -- within the company.



But before I get started, I would like