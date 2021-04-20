Q1 2021 Avanza Bank Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 20, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Avanza Bank Holding Interim Reports January to March 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present Rikard Josefson, CEO; and Anna Casselblad, CFO. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Rikard Josefson - Avanza Bank Holding AB(publ)-CEO&MD



Okay. We welcome everybody to this update for the first quarter of 2021. I will start with a business overview. And then I will turn over to Anna, who will go through the numbers a bit deeper.



First, I want to comment on the fact that we, on last week, on Monday evening, did a reverse profit warning. The reason we did that, and Avanza has never done that in the history of our company, was basically that when we put in all the figures together and we looked at the expectation for the market and we deviated on the positive side with over 50%, we thought the prudent thing to do also regarding the regulations was to put out that reverse profit warning into the market, as we did.



Having said that, let's go to the first