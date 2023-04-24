Q1 2023 Avanza Bank Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Rikard Josefson - Avanza Bank Holding AB(publ)-CEO&MD



Okay. Thank you very much, and a warm welcome to everybody listening in today. Summarizing the first quarter of 2023, you can say it was a quarter with turmoil, we saw risk appetite back, we saw interest reinvestments, we saw stock market picking up a little bit. And of course, the quarter was also affected by the banking turmoil that started in the U.S.



During this period, of course, we got a lot of questions, and I think it's paying off, our low-risk balance sheet, our short duration on our liquidity portfolio. And during the times of the crisis in the U.S., we saw everyday net inflows. So we believe that the faith from our customers is