Q4 2023 Avanza Bank Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 19, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Gunnar Olsson Avanza Bank Holding AB-Acting CEO - COO



Hello, everyone. My name is Gunnar Olsson, and since November, I'm the acting CEO of Avanza. I will start off this presentation, and then I will hand over to our CFO, Anna Casselblad. And after that, we will have some Q&As.



As you all know, 2023 has been a challenging year for many. We have seen high inflation, rate increases, geopolitical concerns, and a weakened Swedish krona, and all this has, of course, affected our households in Sweden. We can also see that we have had a net inflow to the Swedish savings market that has decreased since the record years of 2020 and 2021. And quite frankly, we would not have been surprised if we would have seen a similar trend at Avanza.



However, we've seen the opposite during the year. Our customers have prioritized savings throughout this year, and that is quite impressive, I would say. From our point of view, we have done what we can do to help our customers. We help them to keep only good saving habits during the year. For instance, we opened up a savings account with