Feb 21, 2024 / 07:00PM GMT
Unidentified Analyst -
[Audio Gap] Here today celebrating the opportunities facing a wholly new company. Kellanova, following last year's successful U.S. cereal spin-off, fueled by powerful brands such as Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop Tarts and Eggo.
Kellanova today stands for snacking for emerging markets and expanding distribution with over 80% of company sales now coming from global snacking categories and fast developing economies, a tremendous transformation versus just a few years ago. And as they will be quick to tell you, Kellanova also stands for accelerated margin expansion, enhanced free cash flow generation and disciplined capital allocation.
So with that, please join me in welcoming Kellanova over to the conference, and join me also in thanking the team for sponsoring the snack break that will immediately follow this session.
Steven A. Cahillane - Kellanova - Chairman, CEO & President
Thank you, Steve, and good afternoon, everyone. It is terrific just be back at CAGNY with you as Kellanova and without COVID. It's also great to be back with
