Full Year 2019 Renewi PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Colin S. Matthews - Renewi plc - Chairman



Good morning. We are reporting today the results for the year till 31st of March 2019 for Renewi plc. It was a disappointing year, mainly because of the regulatory halt on shipments from ATM, our soil treatment facility in The Netherlands and also because of the write-down of our investment in a new gasification plant in Derby.



I'm acutely aware of the consequences for shareholders during the last year. I am focused and the Board is focused on resolving these matters on reducing leverage, on creating value in our core Benelux markets and Otto and Toby will talk you through the details shortly.



Since the merger of Shanks and Van Gansewinkel 2 years ago, the business has been undergoing a major transformation. The 2 disposals already announced are making good progress. And as we regain regulatory alignment at ATM, our growth will be focused in the Benelux, where our core commercial divisions performed well last year. Renewi's Board is evolving accordingly.



The Board has a broad range of experience covering both London capital markets and