Full Year 2021 Renewi PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT



* Otto de Bont

Renewi plc - CEO & Director

* Toby Woolrych

Renewi plc - CFO & Director



* Andrew Shepherd-Barron

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

* Martin C. Young

Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Equities Analyst of Utilities



Otto de Bont - Renewi plc - CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning, all. Welcome to Renewi's annual result presentation. It has been a challenging year with COVID, and certainly a year I don't think we will forget easily. But finally, we're navigating out of the lockdowns, and we're well positioned to benefit from the green recovery.



And I'm happy to say that I'm more confident about Renewi's future than I've been in any of the previous years. Today, Toby and myself will provide you with an update on our performance in