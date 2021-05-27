May 27, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
Presentation
May 27, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Otto de Bont
Renewi plc - CEO & Director
* Toby Woolrych
Renewi plc - CFO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Andrew Shepherd-Barron
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst
* Martin C. Young
Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Equities Analyst of Utilities
=====================
Otto de Bont - Renewi plc - CEO & Director
Thank you, and good morning, all. Welcome to Renewi's annual result presentation. It has been a challenging year with COVID, and certainly a year I don't think we will forget easily. But finally, we're navigating out of the lockdowns, and we're well positioned to benefit from the green recovery.
And I'm happy to say that I'm more confident about Renewi's future than I've been in any of the previous years. Today, Toby and myself will provide you with an update on our performance in
Full Year 2021 Renewi PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 27, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...