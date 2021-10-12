Oct 12, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Adam Richford - Renewi plc - Head of IR



Hello, good afternoon, and welcome to the Renewi Circular Innovations Capital Markets event. I'm Adam Richford, Head of Investor Relations. And together with Sofie De Vlieger, we will be hosting this afternoon. We would obviously much prefer to be hosting you on our sites and look forward to welcoming you to our locations in due course. However, today, we have a packed agenda, and you will hear from our business leaders about 4 key circular innovations.



We're all excited to share with you the stories of our investments that meet the needs of the circular economy, as it becomes a priority response to climate change. However, first, before we get on with the main agenda, a few housekeeping items. Firstly, the presentations are scheduled to run for around 1.5 hours, and we have a significant amount of material to share. So please do hold on tight as we canter through.



Of course, today's sessions are being recorded and will all be available on our website for playback. After the presentations, we have a change of pace and move to a panel question-and