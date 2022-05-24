Full Year 2022 Renewi PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Otto de Bont - Renewi plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Renewi Annual Results Presentation. Glad to see you came in, in a big force. This is the first live event again since 2 years. So really great to have you here in person. And for the people online, of course, welcome as well.



Today, I'm accompanied by Adam Richford, our Director for Investor Relations and Treasury, and Adam will help me to cover the finance section. As you know, Toby Woolrych, stepped down as the CFO at the end of March.



And our new CFO, Annemieke Otter, she will only start next week. So we're kind of in between CFOs at the moment, but we're managing quite well. So bear with us as we go through this presentation.



We -- well, first, I'll give an introduction and overview on our results and also talk to you a little bit more about the environmental performance that we have shown. Then Adam will go into more detail around the financial performance, also showing you a bit more insight per segment within Renewi, and then I'll come back to talk more about the markets, about our