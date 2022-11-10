Half Year 2023 Renewi PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Otto de Bont - Renewi plc - CEO & Director



Okay. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the first half results presentation of Renewi, live here in London again. And for the people on the webcast, welcome as well. I'm glad to be here to share some strong results with you for the first half. And with me today, I brought our new CFO, Annemieke Den Otter. She joined us in June. And since then, she has worked hard to get grips with the company, travel around a lot, and I would say, is almost fully up to speed now. So she will share later some of the financial results with you.



If we go into the agenda. First, I'll give you a broad overview and an introduction. Annemieke will go through the financials first for the group and then go in more detail for the divisions. And then I'll come back to talk about the broader markets that we're operating in, some of the trends and the changes we see, and then also talk more about the strategy execution that we are working on together to make sure that we continue this strong performance as we have seen in the first half.



So with that, let's get started