Q2 2019 CareDx Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the CareDx, Inc. Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Mr. David Clair, Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.



David C. Clair - ICR, LLC - SVP



Good afternoon, thank you for joining us today. Earlier today, CareDx released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The release is currently available on the company's website at www.caredx.com. Peter Maag, Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Bell, Chief Financial Officer, will host this afternoon's call.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that management will be making statements during this call that includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities Laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private