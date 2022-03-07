Mar 07, 2022 / 04:35PM GMT

Andrew Cooper - Raymond James Financial - Analyst



Thanks for joining us. I'm Andrew Cooper, the diagnostics analyst here at Raymond James. We are happy to be joined by CareDx. I think a lot of you know the story -- leading players in transplant diagnostics. I'm going to pass it over to Reg Seeto, CEO -- excuse me -- and we've got Ankur Dhingra who is going to join us for a fireside chat. But Reg is going to start us off with a little bit of a presentation, and we will go from there. So Reg, I'll turn it to you.



Reg Seeto - CareDx, Inc. - President & CEO



Great. Thanks, Andrew, and thanks, Raymond James, for the opportunity [here] to talk about CareDx. It's amazing. My last live conference was actually here two years ago. So it's actually quite interesting being back here. It feels like it was yesterday actually after the first meeting, and I can't believe there are so many people here. So it's -- just thrilled to see you all.



That said, I know it's more of a generalist conference that time, so I don't know how many people know about CareDx. So just a