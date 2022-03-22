CareDx Inc Xenotransplantation Innovation Day Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Reginald Seeto - CareDx, Inc - President, CEO & Director



Hi. Welcome to CareDx's Innovation Day. My name is Reg Seeto, President and CEO of CareDx. Really proud to be hosting Xenotransplantation Innovation Day. This is our fourth in a series. And what an incredible series it's going to be.



As we look at today, we really have an incredible host and panel, which I think is going to be really the sort of luminaries and the experts of this entire space. And as we think of xenotransplant, it's always been on the cusp of victory, right? Always on the cusp of excitement. And what we see here today is two of the leading pioneers in the space, Dr. Bob Montgomery, Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin will be talking about their experiences. And I think we're all super excited to what they're going to tell us about.



We've also seen an incredible number of companies now emerging in this space. And so we have presentations today both from Miromatrix, and also eGenesis. And as we think of this incredible day, we're going to open off with some opening comments from some of the different patient and physician