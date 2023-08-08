Q2 2023 CareDx Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Gregory Peter Chodaczek - Gilmartin Group LLC - MD



Thank you, Rocco. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. Earlier today, CareDx released financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The release is currently available on the company's website at www.caredx.com. Reg Seeto, Chief Executive Officer; Abhishek Jain, Chief Financial Officer; and Robert Woodward, Senior Vice President of R&D, will host this afternoon's call.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that management will be making statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the Safe harbor provisions