Q3 2023 CareDx Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Gregory Peter Chodaczek - Gilmartin Group LLC - MD



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. Earlier today, CareDx released financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The release is currently available on the company's website at www.caredx.com. Joining the call today is Alex Johnson, President of CareDx's Patient and Testing Services, Abhishek Jain, Chief Financial Officer; and Robert Woodward, Chief Scientific Officer. Also joining on the call today is Michael Goldberg, Chairperson of the Board.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that management will be making statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal