Feb 21, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Andrew Lazar - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Kraft Heinz will be our next company to present, and first off, please join me in thanking Kraft Heinz for the delicious lunch today and the tater tot condiment bar that will be out there all afternoon. Make your own condiment, it's fun. Trust me. So Kraft Heinz company came together in 2015 from a merger led by Berkshire Hathaway in 3G. Today, Berkshire Hathaway remains the primary company shareholder, while 3G has fully exited the company, including all stock. While the company has a 155-year heritage in the U.S. and also as a new CEO, who started just 8 weeks ago in the current role. To talk about the future of Kraft Heinz, please welcome CEO, Carlos Abrams-Rivera, followed by CFO, Andre Maciel. Carlos, over to you.



Carlos A. Abrams-Rivera - The Kraft Heinz Company - CEO & Director



Well, thank you, Andrew, and what better place to be after 8 weeks and here with you. So listen, Andre and I are thrilled to be here today with you. And before we begin,