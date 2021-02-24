10X Genomics Inc - Xperience 2021 Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Benjamin J. Hindson - 10x Genomics, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, Chief Scientific Officer & Director



Welcome to our Xperience, the first ever of its kind. I'm standing here at the Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland, California. And behind me, these telescopes, these beautiful tools have been used to explore the universe, much in the same way that the tools 10x is developing are being used to explore the universe of biology. After all, we're living in the century of biology. And whether that be tools for single cell analysis, for spatial analysis or for in situ analysis of complex biological samples. These tools are going to enable new discoveries. And the discoveries that you make is what makes me the most excited about our journey together. So with that, welcome to our Xperience, and I can't wait to see what you discover next.



(presentation)



Michael Schnall-Levin - 10x Genomics, Inc. - SVP of R&D & Founding Scientist



Thank you all for joining us at our first 10x Genomics Xperience event. I'm thrilled to get a