10X Genomics Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Tycho W. Peterson - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



All right. Good afternoon, everybody. I'm Tycho Peterson from the Life Science team. It's my pleasure to introduce our next company, 10x Genomics. Just a quick reminder, if you have questions, you can submit them through the website.



And with that, I'll turn it over to Serge.



Serge Saxonov - 10x Genomics, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Before we begin, I want to invite your attention to our safe harbor statement on Slide 2 and to visit our website for additional disclosures regarding any forward-looking statements that are made during the presentation today.



This is the century of biology. The progress in life sciences is in an exponential trajectory driven by advances in miniaturization, computation and compounding effects of the accumulation of biological knowledge. These advances will transform human health because they will allow us to develop cures based on the actual understanding of the underlying biological systems,