Aug 11, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Hi. For our next panel, we're happy to be hosting 10x with us. We have Serge Saxonov and Justin McAnear. Welcome. And if anyone in the audience would like to take questions, we have iPads up on stage, and there's instructions on your table on how to ask them. So maybe just to start off the things off here.



Questions and Answers:

So the last couple of quarters have been a bit challenging. There was the Omicron wave in Q1. Q2 had some macro headwinds. You also mentioned on your call earlier this week that you experienced slower-than-expected rebound as we emerge from the pandemic environment. So just, I guess, given all this happening in the market and the broader macro picture, could you just start off on what gives you confidence in the single cell market and the opportunity there?- 10x Genomics, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & DirectorYes. So kind of big picture question. The way that I think about things, first of all, is kind of stepping back and thinking in terms of