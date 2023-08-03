Q2 2023 10X Genomics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone. Welcome to the 10x Genomics Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I will now hand the call over to your host, Cassie Corneau. Cassie, please go ahead.



Cassie Corneau - 10x Genomics, Inc. - Manager of IR and Strategic Finance



Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Earlier today, 10x Genomics released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. If you have not received this news release, or if you would like to be added to the company's distribution list, please send an email to [email protected]. An archived webcast of this call will be available on the investor tab of the companyâs website, 10xgenomics.com, for at least 45 days following this call.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities Laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated and you should not place undue reliance