Q4 2019 Manz AG Earnings Call Transcript

Martin Drasch - Manz AG - Chairman of the Managing Board & CEO



Thank you, Mr. Kristof. Good morning to everybody. Here's Martin Drasch speaking. Welcome to our presentation for the 2019 figures and also in this regard to give you a little bit an outlook for the different segments we have prepared for you. And also, therefore, in this critical situation, what we have with the corona pandemic. Under these conditions, we try to give you an outlook, what we see so far, what is in front of us for 2020.



Like usual, I will hand over now to Manfred Hochleitner to start with the financial figures. Manfred?



Manfred Hochleitner - Manz AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Yes. Thanks, Martin. Thanks, Martin. Also,