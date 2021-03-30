Q4 2020 Manz AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2021 / NTS GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Manz AG conference call regarding full year results 2020. (Operator Instructions) Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Martin Drasch and Manfred Hochleitner.



Martin Drasch - Manz AG - Chairman of the Managing Board & CEO



Thank you very much. Welcome to everybody, and good morning to the announcement of our full year numbers 2020.



As you have seen, 2020 was, for sure, a difficult year for everybody and especially for companies in the machinery area, but Manz handled this year quite good. Also the crisis out of corona had, for sure, some impact to Manz. But nevertheless, after a long period in time, we have really a profitable 2020 achieved, and this is due to the high efforts from our management team as well from the entire employees we have in Manz, which really did a good job. And I would like to really thank these employees and these people in the Manz AG for their tremendous work that we have achieved this very important goal for the Manz AG.



I will give you now some more