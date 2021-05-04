Q1 2021 Manz AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2021 / NTS GMT

Thank you very much. Also a warm welcome from my side to our Q1 financial figures and also the outlook and more details to the business segments we will provide to you. Also from our side, the first quarter was also influenced again by the corona pandemic and also the stop in several supplier areas, which caused some problems. I will go on in this direction in this detail a little bit later in the meeting. And I will now hand over to Manfred Hochleitner. Please, Manfred, go ahead with the financial figures.



Yes, good morning also from my side. Thank you, Martin. So I will briefly lead you through the income statement of the first 3 months 2021.