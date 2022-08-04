Q2 2022 Manz AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / NTS GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Manz AG Conference Call regarding the (technical difficulty) first half year results in 2022. (Operator Instructions) Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Mr. Martin Drasch and Mr. Manfred Hochleitner.



Martin Drasch - Manz AG - CEO



Good morning, everybody. Also warm welcome here from Reutlingen. Welcome to our financial figures for the six months of 2022. I think we have some interesting insights for you regarding the outcome of the six months figures for four months. But as well for the future related topics, I think we will skip them then in the next minutes and see them in the presentation of the different divisions.



But beginning, like always, we will with the numbers from Manfred. I will hand over to him and he will give you some insights regarding the financial figures.



Manfred Hochleitner - Manz AG - CFO



Yeah. Thank you, Martin. Good morning, everyone. Also from my side, a warm welcome to our today's call. Let me now give you some further details about our income statement before we