Q4 2022 Manz AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2023 / NTS GMT

Martin Drasch - Manz AG - CEO



We are happy to show you today the outcome of the annual figures of 2022. So we start with the next slide, please.



Also, we put in some general information as a start of our annual report in the financial figures. We wanted to give you some updates and highlights of the year 2022. Really good highlight in 2022 was that we received an order intake of more than EUR350 million. This is 19% more than compared to 2021. The growth in this order intake figures was mainly driven by our aviation industry solutions.



We had a very good order intake in Q2 and Q3, mainly driven also from companies in the automotive industry, but also all of our electronics department. We had really good figures in the last year. And also we had a very good mix of existing and new customer orders we received.



And this is very important for Manz and that we also have a stable business with our existing customer. And here we have really some good developments resolving systems, existing customers. And also in relation with the necessary service business, we want to increase in the