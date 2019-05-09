Full Year 2019 Momentum Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Momentum Group AB Q4 Call for 2018, 2019. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Ulf Lilius; and CFO, Niklas Enmark. (Operator Instructions) I'll now hand it over to the speakers. Please begin.



Ulf Lilius - Momentum Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. First, I would like to say welcome to our web meeting presenting our financial report together with my colleague, Niklas Enmark, Executive Vice President and CFO.



If we turn to next page, I will give you some highlights from the fourth quarter. On the whole, the industrial markets in Sweden, Norway and Finland continued to display a stable performance during the fourth quarter. We had a favorable growth in Norway enhanced by the upturn in the oil and gas sector and in Momentum Industrial, and our actions taken in the Momentum Group have had a positive impact on the result as well as the cash flow. In total for the quarter, we did see an organic growth by 3% and the operating profit rose by 30%. In the