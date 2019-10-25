Q2 2020 Momentum Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Ulf Lilius - Momentum Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Could you please turn to Slide 2? First, I would like to say welcome to our web meeting, presenting our interim report for our first 6 months of the 2019/'20 financial year, together with my colleague, Niklas Enmark, Executive Vice President and CFO.



So we turn to Slide 4. We will go through some highlights during the quarter. The industrial market in Sweden and Norway continued to display stable performance during the second quarter of the financial year. In Finland, we could sense a little bit weaker sentiment in some customer segments. Also, we continue to improve our efficiency and profit, which resulted in an increase in EBITA of 11% to SEK 80 million, compared to SEK 72 million previous years as well as