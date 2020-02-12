Q3 2020 Momentum Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Momentum Group AB Q3 report for 2019. CEO, Ulf Lilius; and the CFO, Niklas Enmark.



Ulf Lilius - Momentum Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Maybe you could put on Slide #2. And first, I would like to say welcome to our web meeting, presenting our interim report for first 9 months, together with my colleague, Niklas Enmark, Executive Vice President and CFO.



If we go to Slide 4, we will look at the highlights for the quarter. The industrial markets in Norway continue to display a stable performance during the third quarter. In Sweden and Finland, we could sense a little bit weaker sentiment in some customer segments. We continue to improve our efficiency and profit, which resulted in an increase in EBITA of 3% to SEK 92 million compared to SEK 89 million previous year as well as improving our cash flow.



Decentralized responsibility. We