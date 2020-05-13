Full Year 2020 Momentum Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Ulf Lilius - Momentum Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. First, I would like to say welcome to our web meeting presenting our financial report for our financial year 2019/2020, together with my colleague, Niklas Enmark, Executive Vice President and CFO.



If we move to Slide 4, I will give you some highlights from the quarter. The COVID-19 pandemic had limited effect on the group operations during the fourth quarter. It mostly affected the 2 last weeks in March. The industrial market in Norway continued to display a stable performance during the fourth quarter. In Sweden and Finland, we could sense a little bit weaker sentiment in some customer segments. We continue to improve our efficiency and profit, which resulted in an increase in EBITA of 10% to SEK 91 million compared to SEK 83 million previous