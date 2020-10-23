Half Year 2021 Momentum Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Ulf Lilius - Momentum Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. First, I would like to say welcome to our web meeting presenting our interim report for our first 6 months, together with my colleagues, Niklas and Clein.



If we move to Slide 4, I will give you some highlights from the report. The COVID-19 pandemic have had a continued effect on the group's operations during the second quarter, together with weak summer months. The group sales in July was down 14%; in August, 11%; and in September, minus 7%. So it's recovered gradually during the quarter. Actions have been taken to mitigate the negative effects of lower demand in both business areas, where business area Components & Services managed to maintain a stable profit development during the period.



